Producer Price Inflation drops to 9.6% in October 2023

The Producer Price Inflation for the October this year declined to 9.5 percent

Recent figures released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) showed the Producer Price Inflation for the month of October this year decline to 9.5 percent.

The development represents a 15.5 percentage point drop to the PPI relative to the figure recorded in September this year (25.1%) while the month-on-month change in PPI between October and September 2023 was pegged at 1.1 percent.



The GSS further said the PPI industry led by the construction sector witnessed a decline to 9.0% in October 2023 from an earlier 26.4% recorded in September 2023.



For the construction sector, the rate dropped to 44.0% in October 2023 from 48.9% in September 2023 while the rate for the Services sector saw a decline from 16.1% in September 2023 to 11.7% in October 2023.



In all, Construction (44.0%), Electricity and Gas (39.6%), Water Supply, Sewerage, and Waste Management (25.8%), Information and Communication (12.7%), Accommodation and Food services (11.1%), and Mining and Quarrying (10.4%), recorded rates above the national average, while Manufacturing activity recorded the lowest rate of 3.2% in October 2023.



