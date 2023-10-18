Producer Price Inflation for September 2023 falls to 25.1%

Producer Price Inflation

The Ghana Statistical Service has revealed that the Producer Price Inflation for the month of September has reduced to 25.1%.

This is indicative of a 3.1% fall.



The month-on-month change in the PPI between August 2023 and September 2023 was 2.7%.



The PPI in the manufacturing sector for September stood at 16.0%.



Thirteen sub-sectors led by the Manufacture of textiles (68.9%), manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical, and botanical products (66.1%), and manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products (50.1%) recorded inflation rates higher than the manufacturing average.



For the Services sector, the rate increased from 15.5% in August 2023 to 16.1% in September 2023.

For the construction sector, PPI decreased to 26.6% in September 2023 from 30.4% in August 2023.



10 sub-sectors recorded inflation higher than the national average of 16.1%.



Information service activities recorded a PPI of 24.1%, Air transport was 64.0%, and Postal and courier activities were 47.3%.



The Electricity and gas (50.9%), Mining and quarrying (33.5%), Transportation and storage (28.8%), and Water supply, sewerage, and waste management (27.6%) recorded rates above the national average.



SSD/DAG

