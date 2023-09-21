Producer Price Inflation rate for August declines to 28.3%

The Industry sector declined by 0.6 percent to record 30.6 percent in August

The Producer Price inflation rate for August 2023 declined to 28.3 % from the 32.9% recorded in July, representing a 4.6% point decrease.

The rate in the construction sector increased by 6.8 percent to 24.6 percent in August.



The Services sector’s rate remained unchanged to 15 percent.

Government Statistician in a release attributed the decrease to Electricity and gas recording 68.3 percent, Transportation and storage 37.3 percent, Mining and Quarrying sub-sector declined by 0.3 percentage points to 32.8 percent in August 2023, Accommodation and food recorded 27.0 percent, the Manufacturing sub-sector declined by 1.0 percentage points to 23.5% percent in August 2023, the Water Supply, Sewerage, and Waste Management Sub-sector recorded an inflation rate of 38.1 percent and Information and communication recorded 11.0 percent.