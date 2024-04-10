Profile of new SSNIT Director-General, Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo

Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo,

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on April 9, appointed Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, the son of Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Senior Presidential Advisor, to the role of Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), after serving in a deputy role for seven years.

He takes over from John Ofori-Tenkorang, who was sacked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Here is a profile of Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo



Kofi boasts a 25-year career in executive roles within the investment management and investment banking sectors, with a notable tenure of 22 years spent in the United Kingdom.



During this period, he held significant positions advising prominent UK-based global investment management firms on their equity investments, particularly within the mining and oil sectors across Global Emerging Markets, Europe, and North America.



As the Deputy Director-General, Investment and Development of SSNIT, Ghana's national pension fund, Kofi spearheaded the restructuring of the multi-asset class investment portfolio.

Prior to this, he served as a Senior Investment Manager at Pictet Asset Management, the investment management arm of the Swiss private bank The Pictet Group, where his responsibilities included overseeing mining, oil & gas, and material sector equity investments.



Kofi's professional journey commenced with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and further encompassed roles at Aviva Investors, HSBC Asset Management’s active investment management arm, Halbis Capital, and F&C Asset Management.



Notably, he held the position of Investment Banker/Director with analytical oversight for European Oil Exploration and Production companies at the investment banking arm of Unicredit Bank in London.



Additionally, Kofi has contributed as a consultant evaluating iron ore investment opportunities in West Africa.



Currently, Kofi serves on the Board of CalBank Limited, a listed and leading indigenous bank in Ghana, where he also participates in the Audit and Risk Management Subcommittees.

Educationally, Kofi holds a BSc (Hons) in Economics from Queen Mary, University of London, and a MA in International Business and Finance from the University of Reading. He is an Associate Member of the UK Society of Investment Professionals.



