Property rate: GRA exempt churches, schools, cemeteries and others

Sat, 3 Jun 2023 Source: classfmonline.com
The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has exempted churches, cemeteries, and schools, among others registered with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) from the payment of property rate.
According to the GRA, the Local Governance Act 2016 (Act 936) mandates all persons and corporate bodies who own immovable properties to pay property rates to MMDAs without any exception.
The GRA says, however, the Act exempts some categories of properties from the payment of property rate.
Below is the advert GRA placed in Mirror announcing the exemptions:
Source: classfmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- GRA exempts churches, schools, cemeteries and others from property rate
- Remove 20% import tax on sanitary products - LAPAG to government
- GRA triggers upfront VAT compliance strategy from June 6
- Ghana Revenue Authority shuts 6 businesses, 2 Chinese managers busted
- GRA should make it easy for everyone to file their tax returns - Daniel Owusu
- Read all related articles