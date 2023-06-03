11
Menu
Business

Property rate: GRA exempt churches, schools, cemeteries and others

GRA Ghana Revenue Authority21212111212 The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is the revenue arm of government

Sat, 3 Jun 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has exempted churches, cemeteries, and schools, among others registered with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) from the payment of property rate.

According to the GRA, the Local Governance Act 2016 (Act 936) mandates all persons and corporate bodies who own immovable properties to pay property rates to MMDAs without any exception.

The GRA says, however, the Act exempts some categories of properties from the payment of property rate.

Below is the advert GRA placed in Mirror announcing the exemptions:

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe
Related Articles: