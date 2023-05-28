Prove that Keta Port is still a priority for you - KIPC CEO charges Akufo-Addo

Enyonam Adzo Apetorgbor is the CEO of the Keta Investment Promotion Center

The Keta Investment Promotion Center (KIPC) has sent a plea to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to speed up the construction of the Keta Port, due to its geographical location and strategic importance to Ghana.

In a statement signed by the CEO, Enyonam Adzo Apetorgbor, she said the people will forever have the president at heart for starting the project, as it promises to be a major economic booster for the entire Volta Region.



She added that it would also bring jobs to the entire country's teeming unemployed youths, generating revenue for the state and easing the pressure on the Tema Port.



“As you reach the dying embers of your second term, I am appealing to you to leave the Keta enclave an important legacy by constructing this Keta Port whose strategic importance to Ghana is in no doubt because of its geographical location,” she said in the statement.



According to her, the Keta project is yet to see any major development at the site after the feasibility studies were completed over three years ago, which has been turned into a tourist site and unused for over four years.

She charged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to assure the people of Keta that the project remains one of his project-priorities, a report by myjoyonline.com said.



Meanwhile, Enyonam Adzo Apetorgbor applauded the president for the successful completion and inauguration of the 70-million-euro Elmina Fishing Harbour, adding that “This no doubt is an important addition to the infrastructure of this nation."



