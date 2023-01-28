Public sector development key to propel Ghana's economy - Chief of Staff

Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare has said that the development of the public sector is key to propelling the economy if appropriate measures are established.

Speaking at the presentation of the 2021 Audit Infractions Joint Report, she urged that the public sector to orient strategies by re-evaluating policies and subsequently implementing them to meet best accounting practices.



According to her, when these policies are put in place, it will help the public sector back on its feet to build the economy.



“I am confident that with effective collaboration and the implementation of these recommendations, will see the public sector assume its envisaged role as the bedrock of Ghana’s economy even surpassing the envisaged target of contributing 30% of the GDP of this country which is commensurate with the vision of the president.”



Madam Frema-Opare seized the opportunity to acknowledge the State and Governance Authority (SIGA) for their hard work and diligence in supporting the government.



“I want to at this stage again acknowledge the hard work and the diligent way you approached the charge by the president to look into these infractions and to ensure that we have recommendations that can be implemented and move these SOEs forward,” she said.

She pledged the government’s commitment to support SIGA to ensure that it is able to streamline the work of the SOEs to let them make strong contributions to the economy.















