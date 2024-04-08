Publish load-shedding timetable - Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament directs ECG

Samuel Atta Akyea, Chairman of Parliament's Mines and Energy Committee

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has been directed to publish a timetable on the erratic power outages that have been happening in the country in recent times.

The directive by the Parliamentary Select Committee on Mines and Energy said such a load-shedding timetable will help citizens plan their lives accordingly, a report by citinewsroom.com has said.



The report stated that several calls for transparency and better management of the country's energy crisis prompted the committee's decision, especially since there have been many unannounced power outages in the country recently.



The report furthered that Samuel Atta Akyea, the Chairman of the Energy Commission of Parliament, Atta Akyea emphasized the importance of providing a timetable for load management, which will help the ECG achieve transparency and better planning.



He added that the parliamentary committee will also closely monitor the timetable's implementation.



“The conversations we’ve had so far are very good, some of the technical challenges relating to fuel and the rest of it may be tackled. If there’s under generation, which there’s an admission, there’s one, we should do everything in our power to make sure that we generate enough power.

“I think the Committee was very strong on the matter that if there are power outages, those who are enjoying should know when it’ll be available, and then they plan their lives around the timetable they’ll furnish them. They are going to do it and we’ll do everything in our power to monitor them,” he is reported to have said.



The intervention by the committee comes on the back of a recent statement by the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh that there is no ‘dumsor’ and that persons asking for a timetable should prepare one themselves.



It is worth mentioning that the ECG has admitted to facing challenges with its power distribution across the country.



This came to light during a meeting with stakeholders in the power industry on Sunday, April 7, 2024, the report added.



