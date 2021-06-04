Puma Energy launches new retail service station at East Legon

Puma Energy Distribution Ghana Limited

Source: Puma Energy

Puma Energy Distribution Ghana Limited one of Ghana’s leading Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) has launched its latest retail site in East Legon, on the Adjiringano Road.

The East Legon branch adds to the growing nationwide rollout of Puma Energy and in keeping with the company’s promise of moving closer to their consumers.



The latest addition also sits with its brand purpose of “Energizing Communities” to life by tapping into an expansion strategy that has the customer at its heart.



Henry Osei, Managing Director of Puma Energy Ghana Distribution Limited underscored the company’s commitment to building a resolute brand that puts the customer first.



“This new offering of ours is central to what we represent as a brand. We want to ensure that as many people as possible can experience the unique Puma Energy brand.”

He adds that “The East Legon branch shall continue in the same Puma Energy tradition by upholding our strong values and business ethos. At most, we want to be able to support communities in a unique way by offering quality and affordable fuels and lubricants. This is very dear to us at Puma Energy.”



The launch of the branch will see some customers being rewarded with souvenirs and other attractive prices all week.



Puma Energy Ghana started its operations in Ghana in 2016 and has 84 retail service stations and counting across the country.



Puma Energy Distribution Ghana Limited is part of a global oil and gas conglomerate operating in 47 countries.