Qatar Airways makes first passenger flight to Ghana with Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Qatar Airline Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

Qatar Airways made its first passenger flight to Ghana with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which officially commences its four weekly flights to Accra, Ghana via Lagos.

This commencement makes it the fourth destination to be launched in Africa by the national carrier of the State of Qatar.



Speaking at the Launch of the Airline’s operation in the country, the Minister for Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda said, “the emergence of Qatar Airways just a few weeks since Ghana reopened the Kotoka International Airport, signals the confidence gained from international airlines amid the coronavirus pandemic – there is something we are doing right.”



The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner features 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class. To ensure travelers can plan their travel with peace of mind, the airline has extended its booking policies to offer even more choice to its passengers.



The airline will allow unlimited date changes, and passengers can change their destination as often as they need if it is within 5,000 miles of the original destination.



The airline will not charge any fare differences for travel completed before 31 December 2020, after which fare rules will apply.

All tickets booked for travel of up to December 31, 2020 will be valid for two years, from the date of issuance.



According to the Group Chief Executive of Qatar Airways, His Excellency Akbar Al Baker, the choice of Ghana’s capital is due to its “fame for local hospitality and highly sought-after agricultural exports”.



“We look forward to working closely with our partners in Ghana to steadily grow this route and support the recovery of tourism and trade in the region,” he added.



With an immeasurable investment potential in Ghana, Chief Executive of the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC), Yoofi Grant, is confident that Ghana is well positioned to attract both angel and foreign investors to the country’s tourist and economic development.



“It’s been two years of fruitful engagements with the State of Qatar. The investment potential is huge and indeed, Ghana is opened for business,” he added.