Qatar’s entry is vote of confidence in aviation sector – Adda

Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda

The commencement of flight operations by Qatar Airways in Ghana is indicative of efforts by the government to make the country an aviation hub, Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda has noted.

“The emergence of Qatar Airways just a few weeks since Ghana reopened the Kotoka International Airport signals the confidence gained from international airlines amid the coronavirus pandemic; there is something we are doing right,” he told journalists after receiving the maiden Qatar passenger flight at KIA yesterday.



The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which features 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class, touched down at the terminal three of KIA to a water cannon salute.



According to the minister, the development was a testament of the prudent management of the economy and “confidence in the way things are being done in Ghana.”



He noted that the government was looking at the entry of Qatar Airways and other airlines as an indication of competition in the sector.



Mr Adda, who lamented the high costs of flying and poor connectivity in the sub-region, was hopeful that Qatar’s entry would help increase competition and reduce costs.



The Minister welcomed the airline to Ghana, and requested that Ghana is made the hub of its operations in the sub-region, declaring that “Ghana is open for business.”

The flight officially commenced the four weekly flights to Accra, Ghana, via Lagos – making it the fourth destination to be launched by the national carrier of the State of Qatar.



To ensure travellers can plan their travel with peace of mind, the airline has extended its booking policies to offer even more choice to its passengers.



Group Chief Executive of Qatar Airways, Akbar Al Baker said the choice of Ghana’s capital is due to its “fame for local hospitality and highly sought-after agricultural exports.”



“We look forward to working closely with our partners in Ghana to steadily grow this route and support the recovery of tourism and trade in the region,” he added.



Management of the airline said it will allow unlimited date changes, and passengers could change their destinations as often as they needed if it was within 5,000 miles of the original destination.