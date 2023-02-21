RE: Disregard mischievous agenda and personal vendetta against Angela List

Angela List

Source: Adamus Resources

On 6th February 2023 we issued a rejoinder to a public notice making rounds that our CEO and Chairperson, Angela List, had been removed as CEO of the Company.

Following our investigations into the matter, we found that one Allan Morrison, working with Paul List, David Abini and Mike Cooke were behind these publications.



It is worth noting that these same persons, in another matter which is also currently before the High Court of Ghana, tried to illegally remove Angela List, as Director, Finance and Administration in BCM Ghana Ltd.



The court in an interim injunction ruling, held that Angela List was a Director and that their actions were illegal. These same persons continue to carry themselves out as having the authority to direct the affairs of that company, although the Honourable Court ruled that the affairs of the company should be in the hands of an interim management committee.



Thus, this is another attempt to continue their mischievous agenda and personal vendetta against Madam Angela List. It has come to our attention that the above-mentioned persons continue to make false representations that they are in control of Adamus Resources Ltd (“Adamus Ghana”) and have taken over its management.



We have found that they have forged the letterhead of the company and are operating from Y/B Augustino Neto Road, Airport Residential, Accra, Ghana, which is neither the registered office nor principal place of business of Adamus.

A simple search at the Office of the Registrar of Companies would show that the registered office and principal place of business of the company is No. 22 Nortei Ababio Road, Airport Residential Area, Accra.



Further, the said perpetrators continue to represent that Adamus Resources (Pty) Limited (“Adamus Australia”) is the holder of 78,300 ordinary shares and 1350 preference shares of the company although all the official records would indicate that Adamus Australia does not have any such interests in the business.



The legal and beneficial interests in a mining company must be registered with the Minerals Commission and the Office of the Registrar of Companies. Again, a simple search at these offices would indicate that Nguvu Mining Ltd is the controller of all the registered interests in the company and not Adamus Resources (Pty) Ltd.



It is important to note that the removal of the said Allan Morrison as a director and secretary of Adamus Australia had nothing to do with the control of Adamus Ghana as such control had always been in the hands of Nguvu Holdings Ltd, and the official records at the Minerals Commission would confirm this.



The said Allan Morrison had abandoned his basic duties as a director, including filing of both annual and tax returns.

The said Kevin Woodthorpe, Peter Michael and Moses Kobena Bosompem, when appointed, ensured that all the past tax and accounting requirements were fulfilled. The court in Australia, during the pendency of the case, did not place any injunction on the performance of their duties as directors.



Thus, until the final verdict was issued, these gentlemen continued to act as directors and performed their statutory duties, which are all deemed legal activities of the company. Also, by way of update, the company has instituted legal proceedings against the said Allan Morrison in the Ghanaian courts. So far, Allan Morrison has failed to file any defence in the action but rather chooses to issue false publications.



The company is seeking, among others, an injunction against Allan Morrison from holding himself out as a shareholder of Adamus Ghana or having any authority at all and also asking for a declaration of forgery and illegal use of our letterheads and stationery.



The company is in the firm control of its responsible directors, who have enviable track records in both their professional and personal lives and continue to act in the best interest of the company.



And despite these adverse publications, all our stakeholders and employees have exercised calm and continue to go about their professional duties. We trust that the public will ignore any such adverse publications as we wait for the Ghanaian courts to bring the perpetrators to book.

Dated 21st February 2023



By the Board of Directors



Signed on behalf of the Board Chairperson