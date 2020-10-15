Railway passenger service resumes in Takoradi

Thu, 15 Oct 2020 Source: Melvin Tarlue
Residents in Takoradi are expected to start enjoying rail passenger service once again.
From this coming Monday October 19, 2020 railway passenger service will restart.
The resumption in passenger service is due to the drop in coronavirus cases in Ghana.
The Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL) is resuming the passenger service on the Western Rail Lines after months of shutdown.
An official communication from the state company indicated that train service will be operationalised on the 15 kilometer Takoradi to Sekondi via Kojokrom rail line by Monday October 19, 2020.
Source: Melvin Tarlue
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Reduce coronavirus testing fee and arrival protocols at airport – COGA
- E-health is future of health system — Dr Da Costa Aboagye
- Coronavirus: Upper East Region ranks second in active cases
- Uganda reopens schools for final year students
- Coronavirus: Oil prices slide as new lockdown measures threaten demand recovery
- Read all related articles