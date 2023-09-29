Raw materials to be sourced locally - Eric Acheampong on establishment of Bui Cashew Limited

The Deputy Director of Lands and Impact at Bui Power Authority, Eric Opoku Acheampong, has said the raw materials needed to keep the Bui Cashew Limited running would be sourced locally.

He stated that the Bui enclave was predominantly a cashew farming area, therefore, managers of the factory would buy from the smallholder farmers.



Speaking on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech programme hosted by Ernestina Serwaa Asante, the Deputy Director of Lands and Impact at BPA said the factory was 90 percent completed.



Mr Opoku Acheampong said Bui Cashew Limited would process some cashews into oil and export them to the international market.



He said, “So far, they source it from the smallholder farmers around. The whole enclave is predominantly cashew farming area where everybody basically has a cashew farm so we are using the smallholders to feed into the factory.”



“For the initial stages, we are going to process the cashews into nuts and then export them and for local use. Later, they will zoom into development and processing of the cashew into oil for exports and local use,” Mr Opoku Acheampong told BizTech host, Ernestina Serwaa Asante.

SA/NOQ



