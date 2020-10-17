Rebecca Akufo-Addo launches first-ever TVET Expo

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, says Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is the surest path to equipping the Ghanaian youth with employable skills for the world of work.

Launching the first-ever TVET Expo in Accra, Mrs Akufo-Addo said having worked with young women as the Executive Director of the Rebecca Foundation, she recognised the role of TVET in improving individual livelihoods and propelling national development.



“That is why when the Ministry of Education and COTVET approached me to be the Principal TVET Ambassador, I didn’t hesitate at all. So I am indeed honoured to be the Principal TVET Ambassador.”



The TVET EXPO aimed to throw more light on the reforms and achievements in technical education and to help change the negative perceptions on the sector.



It was on the theme: “Building a Robust TVET System to Transform Ghana”.



Mrs Akufo-Addo said for government to reduce unemployment it must strengthen the TVET arm of the educational system and encourage the youth to choose it to equip them with employable skills.

She also identified the need to work closely with stakeholders like teachers, community leaders and the public and private sectors who shape the decisions of the youth in choosing their career paths.



She said when well implemented, TVET would enable the country to create more professionals and increase participation in the world of work, thereby building the human capital and ensuring financial independence and psychological wellbeing of individuals.



It would also contribute positively to national revenue mobilisation through expansion of the tax net.



The First Lady said as the Government had so far spent 600 million dollars as part of efforts to strengthen TVET in the country, it was imperative that civil society and opinion leaders joined efforts in its promotion as the best means of skills acquisition and employment creation for the youth.



She said she had been working under her “Terema" initiative, a programme to equip out-of-school girls with skills, to set them up for life.

Mrs Akufo-Addo commended the Ministry of Education for appointing her as Principal TVET Ambassador and promised that together with her colleague ambassadors, they would do their best to support the Ministry and the COTVET to ensure technical and vocational education became the preferred choice.



The Expo was organised by the Education Ministry in partnership with COTVET and the GIZ.



It was addressed by the Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, who outlined the key reforms in the sector and called on the citizens to support the government in ensuring that the youth were well equipped with skills for the job market.