Recent 'dumsor' will be fixed within 2 weeks – Adomako-Mensah

Deputy Energy Minister-designate, Collins Adomako-Mensah, has assured Ghanaians that the recent power cuts, otherwise known as 'dumsor' will be fixed in the next two weeks.

This comes after he admitted that there have been power cuts in the past two to three weeks in an interview with Citi News.



“I admit that for the past two or three weeks, there have been some power outages, but it is interesting that the two-week power outages are causing the Minority to have a press conference. I am yet to fully settle into the [Energy] Ministry, but my little interaction that I have had with the officers in the Ministry before my vetting is that this should be taken care of in the next two weeks,” Collins Adomako-Mensah said in the interview.



His comment, according to critics, contradicts that of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who said the government provided a reliable power supply in the past 7 years despite the economic crisis.



Meanwhile, the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) has attributed the recent power outages to insufficient fuel supply.



PURC said it will engage the Independent Power Producers to find solutions to this problem.

