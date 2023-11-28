Record number of UK investors flock to buy into Ghana’s lucrative property market

Legal panel at the event

The Ghana Property and Lifestyle Expo 2023 saw a record number of deals executed at its flagship UK event.

This two-day event, held in Chelsea, London, brought together hundreds of aspiring property investors and Ghana's leading property developers and experts, facilitating several seven-figure deals and counting. It stood as the quintessential "one-stop shop" for individuals passionate about property investments in the region.



Ghana has been undergoing a significant boom in growth and stability in recent years, positioning it as a burgeoning real estate market for UK investors.



“Property investors who find themselves with diminishing yields in the UK are now flocking to Ghana,” said Victoria Agyekum, director and co-founder at On Point Property Management. “Compared to the home countries of global property investors, Ghana has a desirable property market for investors and return profiles of 8-12% are still very common there.”



The 1st Edition of the Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo (GPLE) to be held in Ghana, will take place at the Alisa Hotel, North Ridge, Accra, Ghana, on Saturday, 16th and Sunday, 17th December 2023.



Voted one of the Top Cities in the world to live in, Accra, Ghana’s capital, has also been dubbed the continent’s capital of cool thanks to its reputation for safety, the explosion of tourism and the thriving Afrobeats scene.

Under the theme ‘Investing in Ghana Safely’, the Expo attracted individuals seeking new investment opportunities in holiday or family homes in some of Africa’s most sought-after locations including Cantonments, East Lagon and Labone.



Attendees gained invaluable insights from prominent property developers, established banks, and lifestyle brands, offering unique perspectives on purchasing property in Ghana, often referred to as the gateway to Africa.



Anna Agyekum, director and co-founder at On Point Property Management, said: "We are delighted with the success of the 7th Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo and are now equally excited to be taking it to Ghana for the first time later this month. The Expo in Ghana will have some of Africa's leading property developers and experts to advise potential buyers on navigating the property market in Ghana – making it the season's must-go event for anyone looking to have a property portfolio in Africa.”



"We came up with the idea for the Ghana Property Lifestyle Expo to tackle some of the problems that we heard people, especially in the diaspora, were having purchasing property on the continent, particularly in Ghana. We had the right expertise and enough experience. We can’t wait for the Accra edition in December.”



Yaw Amoateng Afriyie, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) UK, said: “GIPC is the state organisation responsible for mobilising foreign and direct investment. The Centre appreciates that this event will drive awareness, showcase the real estate sector, and innovate ideas that can be developed and marketed for national development. The Centre is proud of this partnership, and we believe it will become an influential medium to shine the spotlight on and attract investments into the sector.”

According to the World Bank, Ghana is undergoing rapid urbanisation at a rate of 3.6% per year. This has increased demand for housing and infrastructure - particularly in major cities. With the growth in the middle classes there is a surge in demand for high-quality residential and commercial properties.



Harriet Thompson, British High Commissioner to Ghana, said: "We are very excited to know that the Expo will take place in Ghana for the very first time this year. There are many British Ghanaians living here or frequently travelling to Ghana, therefore it will be great to have such an experience on the ground.



"The Expo provides a platform for Ghanaian businesses to access a diverse range of audiences in the UK, raising awareness and facilitating opportunities for the UK to increase their investment in Ghana. It will allow for more partnerships between the UK and Ghana, by connecting real estate professionals, agencies and lifestyle companies, and contribute to strengthening the long-standing relationship we have built with each other over the years."



The organisers are proud to partner with key sponsors: Goldkey Properties, Lead Sponsor; VAAL Real Estate, Silver Sponsor; Clifton Homes, Bronze Sponsor; and Alisa Homes, Venue Sponsor.



