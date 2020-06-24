Business News

Reduce fuel prices now or we’II increase our passengers - Drivers

The Concern Drivers Association of Ghana has expressed disappointment in the government claiming they have not been treated fairly despite the sacrifices they have made in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

National vice-chairman Mr. Kwesi Arhin in an interview with Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said fuel prices keep increasing in the face of a reduction in the number of passengers they load per vehicle.



The group he said is demanding an immediate reduction in fuel prices or they will have no other option than to load the required number of passengers per vehicle.



He stated that they are not making enough sales since the outbreak and the measures put in place.

Drivers, as part of the efforts to deal with the COVID-19 are expected to ensure social distancing in their vehicles by reducing the number of passengers.



He said they would be forced to increase transport fares if the fuel prices are not reduced immediately.



‘’We have discovered that the government does not drivers at heart. You asked us to reduce the number of passengers and yet, you keep increasing fuel prices. We want to appeal to the government to reduce fuel prices or allow us to increase the number of passengers. We will practice social distancing and put into use the safety measures,’’ he added.

