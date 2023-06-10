0
Refreshing auto industries in UK willing to create investments in Ghana – Bawumia

Vice President Bawumia Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Sat, 10 Jun 2023

On the sidelines of his working visit to the United Kingdom (UK), Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia held separate meetings with auto giants in the UK to explore opportunities available for investments in the auto industry in Ghana, and also launched the UK-Ghana Investor Group.

The central objective of these meetings was to create a business-friendly and synergistic relationship between Ghana and UK investors.

Dr Bawumia described as refreshing to learn how determined auto industries in the UK are ready and willing to create viable investments in Ghana through partnerships.

