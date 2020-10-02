Registrar-General halts new company registrations for deployment of electronic system

The Registrar-General’s Department

The Registrar-General’s Department says it will not receive new Company Registration applications from clients between Thursday, October 1, 2020 and Friday, October 2, 2020.

The temporary hold on applications is to pave way for the testing and full operationalisation of the Department’s new electronic system effective Thursday, October 1, 2020.



A statement signed by Madam Constance Adomaa Takyi, Head of Public Relations, Registrar-General’s Department, and copied the Ghana News Agency said the Department would, however, receive new Company Registration applications from Monday, October 5, 2020.



The statement noted that the deployment of the upgraded electronic system and implementation of the Beneficial Ownership Register were both in compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2019 (Act 992)

“We, therefore, urge the public to visit the Department's website www.rgd.gov.gh to download the new six different types of forms for Company Registration to familiarize themselves with them.”



“Other services offered by the Department such as Registration of Marriages, Administrative services, Industrial Property Rights and Administration of Estates will continue to be carried out. For further information kindly contact the Public Relations Office for further Clarification,” the statement said.