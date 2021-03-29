Reject GH₵3,000 Survival grant advertisement, it is fake – Sources

Bank of Ghana has not issued any grant called Survival Fund

Sources within the government and the central bank have revealed that the government has not issued any grant called SurvivalFund.

The sources have therefore asked the general public to reject such advertisement circulating on social media because it is fake.



The bogus initiative is calling on the public to “hurry up and get GHS3,000 SurvivalFund. It takes few seconds to apply. Don’t miss this great opportunity.

“GH₵3000 Ghanaian Government Grant. All Ghanaians Citizens are Entitled to GH₵3000 as Part Of COVID-19 Relief fund, Proceed Now To Apply By Filling The Provided Form and Choose Your Preferred Payment Method, Your Account Will Be Credited Within 24 hours."



But 3news.com’s sources within the government and the BoG said this is fake and should be ignored.