Reject proposed L.I to restrict importation of 22 strategic products - Johnny Mantey to Speaker of Parliament

The Tema Chapter of Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF) has appealed to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to reject the proposed legislative instrument which seeks to restrict the importation of 22 selected strategic products.

In a release signed by the chairman of the chapter, Forwarder Johnny Mantey, and sighted by GhanaWeb Business, the legislation was drafted without the consultation of all stakeholders within the trading and shipping industry and the business community at large.



He therefore entreated government to reconsider the draft regulation’s construction.



"We have observed the government’s intention, through the Minister responsible for Trade and Industry, to pass a legislative instrument, Export and Import (Restrictions on importation of selected strategic products) Regulations, 2023 which seeks to restrict the importation of 22 items defined as selected strategic imports. We are writing to urge you to reject the proposed legislation and recommend that the government reconsiders the draft regulation’s construction," part of the release read.



He added that failure to reconsider the proposed bill will affect the demand and supply for the affected produces, lead to high inflation, and cripple businesses.



Also, the move, Forwarder Mantey said will become an avenue for political corruption and create monopolies for the supply of these commodities.



Meanwhile, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, said the import restriction bill on the 22 commodities is aimed at developing the country, encouraging local production and not to create food shortages as perceived by many.



Below are the list of 22 items considered for import restriction:



Rice

Guts, bladders and stomachs of animals



Poultry



Animal and vegetable oil



Margarine



Fruit juices



Soft drink



Mineral water



Noodles and pasta

Ceramic tiles



Corrugated paper and paper board



Mosquito coil and insecticides



Soaps and detergents



Motor cars



Iron and steel



Cement



Polymers (Plastics and Plastic Products)

Fish



Sugar



Clothing and apparel



Biscuits



Canned tomatoes



