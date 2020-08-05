Business News

Rejuvenate supports WOFAGRIC with 450 bags of Greenfert organic fertilizer

Mr Randolph Obeng Frimpong, MD, Rejuvenate

Rejuvenate Gaia Global has donated 450 bags of Greenfert organic granular fertilizer to support the second edition of the annual Women in Food and Agric Leadership Training Forum & Expo (WOFAGRIC) being organized by Agrihouse Foundation in Kumasi.

The event, which starts from Thursday August 6 to Friday August 7, 2020, will also serve as platform to reward some 45 nominee women farmers at the Gold In The Soil Awards which climaxes the event.



Expressing appreciation for the donation and Rejuvenate’s support for this year’s event, Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, Ms. Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, said the 450 bags of organic fertilisers would be used as prizes for all 45 women nominees of the awards.



“This deed by Rejuvenate sends a strong message across that, all participants of the awards and indeed, every woman farmer is a winner as all nominees including award recipients would receive bags of the fertilizer”, Ms Akyaa Akosa said.



The support by Rejuvenate, according to Agrihouse Foundation, would make the awards special this year as there was no consolation prize for participants in last year’s event.



“The gesture from Rejuvanate would encourage all participants to see themselves as winners and we at Agrihouse appreciates that support” Ms. Akosa said.



“This is a new product being embraced by farmers when it comes to organic. However, we hope that the farmers would benefit from the training that we would give them on the application of the fertilizer and how it would boost their yields” she added.

Rejuvenate is expected to have an orientation session with the farmers and take them through best practices in organic farming.



Managing Director of Rejuvenate Gaia Global, Mr, Randolph Obeng Frimpong, said his outfit is grateful for the opportunity to partner WOFAGRIC, an initiative that would revive Ghana’s agricultural development and place women on top in farming.



“The organic fertilizers we have presented is only to offer the participants the opportunity to experience the alternatives in farming and to know the benefits of organic farming and its positive long term effects on the soil and having healthy crops as harvests” Mr Obeng Frimpong said.



He reiterated Rejuvenate’s resolve to partner Agrihouse Foundation in such and many other laudable initiatives that places women at the forefront while celebrating their roles in Ghana’s agriculture development.



The 2020 edition of the WOFAGRIC has activities that cover training, panel conversations, mentoring, and capacity building sessions that cover topics like finance, market accessibility, production, leadership among others.



Both WOFAGRIC & Gold In The Soil Award provides mentoring, networking and learning opportunities designed for the benefit of women in agriculture. It targets farmers, agripreneurs, key stakeholders, development partners, researchers, farmer groups, government agencies, businesses, civil society, investment and professional advisors, as well as corporate organizations. The theme for this year’s edition is: Transforming and Sustaining Women in Agriculture: The Role of Public, Private and Development Partners.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.