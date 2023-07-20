File photo of someone staking bet

Remove lottery and sports betting taxes - Government urged

Convener of the Coalition of Small Business Owners (CSBO), Justice Ayeh Donkor, has entreated government to remove the taxes on lottery and sports betting.



According to him, the addition of taxes will lead to the collapse of the lottery and sports betting business in the country.



The shutdown of these businesses, he said, will in turn lead to job losses.



In a peacefmonline report, Mr Donkor is cited to have labelled threats by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to close down all lottery and sports betting companies that fail to pay the 20% and 10% taxes respectively as empty.



He disclosed that his outfit will soon demonstrate against government over the imposition of this tax.

"The existing tax policies and the tax structure under Akufo-Addo’s government are undermining the growth, performance and the revenues of Private Sector led businesses," he is reported to have said by peacefmonline.com.



Justice Ayeh Donkor called on the government to cushion individuals and businesses to withstand all shocks in this economic crisis.



It would be recalled that Parliament on March 31, 2023, passed the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill and was subsequently assented into law by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Among other things, the new income tax law re-introduced a 10% tax on lottery winnings and a 20% tax on the revenue of lottery, Sports betting companies.



