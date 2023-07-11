Renovated Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park officially open to tourists

The renovated Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park

The long-awaited reopening of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park (KNMP) to the general public has been announced for Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

This development was confirmed in a press release by Edward Quao, the Acting Director of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.



According to the release, the park had been temporarily closed to facilitate preparations for its commercial operation. The closure period lasted from midnight on Friday, July 7, 2023, until the official reopening on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.



"We wish all visitors a pleasant and enriching experience," the statement expressed, welcoming the public back to the park.



Situated on the outskirts of Accra along the coast, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park occupies the former Accra Polo Grounds, where Dr. Kwame Nkrumah famously declared Ghana's independence. Initially established in 1990 by the late Head of State, Jerry John Rawlings, the park stands as a testament to Ghana's vibrant heritage and was first opened to the public in 1992.

Over the years, the park has drawn visitors from around the world, with approximately 98,000 individuals annually coming to pay homage to Ghana's first President and gain insights into his remarkable life and enduring legacy.



After undergoing renovations, the park was officially commissioned by President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, July 4th, 2023, setting the stage for its much-anticipated reopening to tourists.



The part was renovated at a cost of some GH¢30 million.