Rent control has only 4 cars in its 58 offices nationwide - Head of PR

Sun, 12 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Head of Public Relations at the Rent Control Department, Emmanuel Horvey Kporsu, has revealed that the outfit has only four vehicles to assist its operations in the entire country.

The duty of the Rent Control Department requires regular and periodic assessments of buildings in the country and to assist with issues of rent as and when they arise.

Mr Kporsu bemoaned the lack of logistics and adequate infrastructure challenges they are faced with, adding that this has become an impediment to the work his outfit is required to do.

Speaking to GhanaWeb's Daniel Oduro on The Lowdown, he noted that the government needs to act expeditiously to ensure that rent issues are duly taken care of in the country.

He also revealed that in recent times, "a lot of landlords are bringing tenants to us" due to the inability of the tenants to pay their rent.

However, the General Secretary of the National Tenant Union of Ghana has asked the government to solve the daunting challenges of renting in the country.



