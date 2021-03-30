Replacement of TIN with Ghana card will eliminate multiple registrations – Registrar-General

Jemima Oware, the Registrar-General

The Registrar-General’s Department says it is working in collaboration with the National Identification Authority (NIA) towards merging the unique ID number of the ‘Ghana Card’ to be replaced with the Tax Identification Number (TIN).

Implementation is expected to commence on April 1, 2021, and the change or transition is envisaged to enhance smooth registration of efficient and effective administration of entities, Businesses, Industrial Property marriages.



They have explained the exercise would face off registration of companies and businesses with TIN number and it would also enable the organization to share important data and as well help identify and rope in eligible businesses in the former and informal sector.



The Registrar General Mrs. Jemima Oware speaking in an interview on Yen Sempa morning show on Onua FM on March 29 indicated that the transition would help eliminate multiple registrations of Tin numbers.



She indicated that the department has had instances where same people have registered companies with the TIN number whilst at the time registering with a different TIN number at Customers and other institutions.



The Registrar General is optimistic that the Department with the change envisions being a highly progressive Department that efficiently serves its increasing customers in ensuring that people’s information and data are accurate, consecrated and intact.

“Because our system only accepts the TIN number for now, we are in talk with the software developers so that after 30th April we can accept the NIA card for registration to gradually face off the TIN number registration.”



“So if you are coming to register your business or company; we as a department would require that every individual in addition to the TIN number provides the NIA card number so that it will be easy for us to migrate our system,” she reiterated.



Jemima Oware indicated that officials from NIA would be positioned at the Registrar-General’s Department offices to provide assistance to individuals in making the transition smooth and successful.



She thus explained that the change is in conformity with a pronouncement made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the 2021 state of the National Address (SONA).