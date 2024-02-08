Report on GRA auctioning COCOBOD’s chemicals, fertilizers disingenuous, misleading

Cocoa beans

The management of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has classified as false and misleading reports on the authority auctioning COCOBOD’s chemicals, fertilizers, and others.

It said it sighted a publication in the Herald newspaper on "GRA auctioning COCOBOD's chemicals, fertilizers, others" dated 2nd February 2024.



“The said article states that Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) is unable to pay import duties on some agrochemicals, fertilizers, and implements to be used in the enhancement of cocoa farming and this has led to an auction of these items by GRA resulting in dire implications to the cocoa season,” the GRA said in a statement on February 8, 2024.



The GRA said it has become necessary to “state that, this article is disingenuous and misleading and seeks to draw conclusions not founded on facts.”



“The facts are that in April and May 2023, some agrochemicals and other items were imported into the country by COCOBOD. These items overstayed at the State Warehouse and as a result, were sent to the Uncleared Cargo List (UCL). Thereafter, the items were gazetted as the law demands.



“However, because the agro products are essential commodities needed for effective running of the operations of COCOBOD, they were not allocated to a different entity. As such, although the containers were under UCL, GRA carefully considered the request from COCOBOD and the key role it plays in the economy of Ghana and restored the items to them,” it further explained.



“COCOBOD has therefore paid the required duties on the agrochemicals. No agro product of COCOBOD has therefore been auctioned,” the GRA clarified.

The Authority further noted that: “We further state that GRA recognizes the contribution of COCOBOD to the development of the country and will therefore not carry out any action that is detrimental to its operations while at the same time ensuring that the Tax laws are applied fairly.”



