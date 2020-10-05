Republic Bank drives Financial Index upward

The GSE Financial Index was up 1.48 points (+0.09%)

Source: SAS Ghana

The benchmark index moderated by 10.89 points (-0.

59%) due to one counter to close at 1,845.66 with a -18.23% year-to-date return while the market capitalization decreased by 0.22% to settle at GH¢53.05 billion.



The GSE Financial Index was up 1.48 points (+0.09%) on the back of Republic Bank (+2.50%) to close at 1,677.11 with a -16.96% year-to-date return while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained unchanged at 2,028.66 with a year-to-date return of -41.77% for the tenth successive session.



MTN Ghana (+2.50%) was the sole gainer at the session.

Trading activity weakened as 117,893 shares valued at GH¢94,802 changed hands from 203,104 shares valued at GH¢273,964 in the previous session.



MTN Ghana dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 73.88% of the total volume traded and 55.13% of the total value traded.



We expect activity levels to increase as investors take advantage of bargain stocks

