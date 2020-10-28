'Resolve tensions in the industry' - GLiPGOA to National Petroleum Authority

Ghana LPG Operators Association

The Ghana LPG Operators Association (GLiPGOA) has called on the National Petroleum Authority to address matters affecting the industry to prevent further tensions.

Following months of agitation between the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Association and the National Petroleum Authority, the former instructed all its drivers to embark on strike action by not moving their trucks.



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, the acting president of GLiPGOA, Kwame Sheikh, called for the immediate lifting of the embargo on construction of LPG stations, particularly stations licensed for construction among other demands.

Read the full statement below:



