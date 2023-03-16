0
Menu
Business

Retrenched COCOBOD workers petition Parliament over unpaid compensations since 1993/94

64704534 Some of the workers spoke to journalists

Thu, 16 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

A group of cocoa farmers and ex-workers of Cocobod who were retrenched between the years 1993 and 1994 have petitioned Parliament over their unpaid compensation.

According to the group, over 14,000 of them got laid off following the burning of some Cocoa farms during the Rawlings’ administration.

The group further explained that following over two decades of court battles for their compensation, they finally got a court verdict for their compensation but it has not been paid.

Mr William Boadu, secretary of the group told the media in Parliament that they want the Members of Parliament (MPs) to intervene.

The court in its judgement ruled in 2019 that the farmer’s four years' salary plus 25% interest payment for the past 25 years be paid to them.

This, Mr Boadu said, was agreed on by the court but the group is yet to meet the Cocobod management on the matter.

He alleged that only a little over GHS400 have been paid some of them after Cocobod redefined the percentages contrary to what the court ordered.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
LIST: Who got what at 2023 National Honours and Awards event
Kennedy Agyapong vs GRA: Dr Owusu Sarpong tackles Akufo-Addo
Marietta Brew, Fui Tsikata wrote to reject National Honours - Presidential staffer alleges
Nana Ama McBrown details why she left Despite Media
We groomed McBrown to become a TV presenter - Abena Moet
Man recounts how he was wrongly detained over killing of police officers at Kasoa
Western Togoland invasion was a ploy to deploy army - Col. Festus Aboagye
GRA refutes Ken Agyapong's allegations
Maurice Ampaw replies Kennedy Agyapong