Return Cecilia Dapaah's frozen assets within 72 hours - Court orders OSP

An Accra High Court Court has ordered the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to return all seized assets belonging to Cecilia Dapaah within 72 hours.

This development comes after the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, dropped all legal actions against the former Minister of Sanitation who has been under investigation by the OSP for corruption and corruption-related offences among other alleged financial offences.



The Special Prosecutor is said to have decided on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at the Financial and Economic Crimes Division of the Accra High Court.



Kissi Agyebeng, speaking at a press conference, said he had referred the matter to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) after dropping the case.



The Court, presided over by Justice Nana Brew then ordered the OSP to release all seized assets belonging to Cecilia Dapaah.





Background



Since July 2023, the OSP and lawyers of Cecila Dapaah have been in a legal tussle for alleged corruption and corruption-related offences after a sum of $1 million was stolen from her residence at Abelemkpe by her two house helps.



Following the incident, Police prosecutors arraigned the two house helps and others before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing money and items worth millions of Ghana cedis from the minister's residence.



MA/NOQ