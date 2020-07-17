Business News

Review Customs Amendment Bill – VADUG

Ghana's parliament

The Vehicle and Asset Dealers Union of Ghana (VADUG) has called on government to review the Customs Amendment Bill, 2020 (Act 891) which bans the importation of second hand cars of more than 10 years old and salvage cars, locally referred to as ‘accident cars.

According to them, the full implementation of the new law will lead to a collapse of their businesses and cause massive loss of jobs.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra yesterday, the Executive Secretary of the Union, Joshua Opoku Agyemang said, they wondered the number of Ghanaians whose salaries or wages could afford a brand new car.



“The Bill does not guarantee the survival of our businesses as a union. It is incumbent on us as a people and country to decide if our salaries or wages can afford to service loans for brand new assembled cars because VADUG does not believe that all Ghanaians have become equal and rich over night.”



Mr Opoku Agyemang said, though they are not in opposition to the introduction of foreign vehicle assemblies, they want government to ensure that all industry players are protected by this policy.

“VADUG has never been an opposition to the introduction of foreign vehicle assemblies. All that we seek from our listening President, His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is to ensure that all industry players are protected by this policy.



“The only action on the part of government which will let us lower our guards as industry stakeholders would be the initiation of parliamentary procedures for the amendment of the Customs Amendment Bill 2020 (Act 891), ” he added.



He therefore threatened to take further action should the government fail to adhere to their plea.



“We are giving the government up till the end of this month to commit to reviewing the Customs (Amendment) Act, 2020. If they don’t listen we would consider other options available to us.

