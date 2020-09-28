Richard Addison wins 40 under 40 award

Source: Isshak Abdullai, Contributor

The Executive Director of Kent Farms, Richard Addison has been adjudged the Agriculture and Agro processing Man of the Year at the 2020 Forty Under Forty Awards held Friday night, at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel.

A 50-acre rice farm which started as a 30 acre in the Sharma District in 2014 employs over 100 locals from land preparation, planting, harvesting, and milling to transporting produce to the market.



Kent Farms acquired this vast land at Sharma and Tarkwa District to produce a variety of food crops to meet local satisfaction.



The aim of Mr. Addison and his team at Kent Farms is to produce Ghanaian staples in large quantities to reduce the importation of Food crops in the country.



He is very ardent to see the youth venturing into the agricultural sector.

Through ‘The Richard Addison Foundation’, he has provided clean drinking water to communities as well as toilet facilities for communities in need.



He also has some students within the Takoradi area on an educational scholarship and engaged a few others in the field of art.



Mr. Addison who is the brain behind Kent Farms believes that the new Africa would have to take agriculture a bit more seriously if it’s looking at growing its economies and taking care of her people and even the world.



The 40 Under 40 Awards is a scheme set to identify, honor and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age forty from a wide range of industries, who are committed to business growth, professional excellence, and community service and have risen the ranks of their companies or industries at a relatively young age as a result of this.

