RigWorld boss is Upstream Oil & Gas Entrepreneur of the year

Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban, CEO Rigworld Ghana Limited

The Chief Executive Officer of RigWorld Ghana Limited, Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban has been named the Upstream entrepreneur of the Year 2020 at the recently held Ghana Oil & Gas Awards(GOGA) event in Accra.

He was recognized for his role in building RigWorld as a highly respected upstream brand in the country.



RigWorld is an innovative Oil and Gas Solutions company committed to offering quality services and products to our clients.



The 2020 GOGA is the seventh event organisers of the awards have held, to celebrate players in the oil and gas industry.

This awards ceremony remains the largest industry initiative dedicated to championing excellence in the sector.



GOGA initiative showcases trends in the industry, companies’ activities and achievements in the past year and rewards excellence in local content, stewardship, health and safety, corporate social responsibility and more.



Events Director at Xodus Communications, Richard Abbey Jnr., assured the industry of sustaining the event which represents a cross-section of the oil and gas stakeholders - government, upstream, midstream and downstream industry players, regulators, civil society, financial institutions, insurers and others.