Road toll reintroduction: 'Leaked' rates only a proposal – Ministry of Finance

Kasoa Tollbooth Government is set to reintroduce the collection of tolls on public roads

Thu, 16 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of Finance has clarified that it is yet to arrive at a final set of rates for the reintroduction of road tolls.

The ministry in a statement released Wednesday, March 15, 2023, reacted to a letter circulating on traditional and social media in which the Ministry of Finance had purportedly outlined new rates of tolls on public roads and bridges.

“The letter sought to convey proposed rates for the tolling of roads and highways to the Ministry of Roads and Highway as part of broader consultations on the revenue generation policy.

“Similarly, Government is in consultation with other relevant stakeholders and their inputs would be considered before the final implementation on the modalities on the road toll,” it said.

The ministry thus, emphasised that the rates contained in the said letter are only proposed rates which will be subject to approval.

“The reintroduction of road toll is a fiscal policy measure that is captured in the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to support revenue generation.

“We therefore, entreat the media to be circumspect with their reportage on the leaked letter as the rates included in the letter are only proposals to be subjected to consultations and approvals at appropriate levels,” the ministry said.

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta during his budget presentation in November 2021 announced the cancellation of toll collection on public roads.

Subsequently, the minister during the budget presentation in November 2022 announced plans to reintroduce road tolls in 2023.

Per the letter addressed to the Roads Ministry by the Ministry of Finance, the new rates are to be pegged at 50 pesewas for motorbikes, GH¢1 for cars, and GH¢3.50 for heavy goods trucks (5 or more axles), among other things.



GA/SARA

