Roads Minister accused of paying contractors based on favouritism – GCCI

Kwasi Amoako Atta Roads Minister121 Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah

Mon, 20 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry has accused the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, of awarding contracts to contractors based on favouritism.

According to the Chamber, this is stifling the growth of the roads sector.

They noted that the delay and non-payment of executed projects are affecting the operations in the sector.

The CEO of the Chamber, Emmanuel Cherry, has stated that the road minister is to blame for their current situation adding, “the posturing of the minister is further worsening our plight.”

“He has failed to be transparent in his operations over the years. Worst of all, the Roads Minister pays contractors based on favouritism rather than a first-come-first-serve basis are to blame,” he was quoted by citinewsroom.com.

