Roads minister 'vows' to complete tanker yard roads

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, has promised to ensure that roads linking petroleum and gas loading terminals in the country are completed.

According to a citinewsroom report, the minister assured that the relationship he has developed with the tanker drivers after they agreed to suspend their nationwide strike is a lasting one.



“So long as I am in the country and time permits, I will want to keep that good relationship with them because they have shown good fate and I must reciprocate,” he said.



The Ghana National Petroleum Drivers Union and the Gas Tanker Drivers Union declared an indefinite sit-down industrial action nationwide on June 26, 2023.



According to the drivers, the strike was necessary due to the unmotorable nature of their roads from the GTP roundabout at Community 4 in Tema, in the Greater Accra Region, linking the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) through a heavy industrial area to Kpone, capital of Kpone Katamanso District.



However, they called off the strike on June 29, 2023, after meeting with the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, that his ministry will form a committee with the unions to address their concerns immediately.

“I will be coming here once every week. If I am unable to make it, my deputy will be here. So please do the work as required of you.



“The country belongs to all of us. There is a problem, and it must be resolved. So, we need to be patient and address it the right way. So let us work together," he added.



