Rwanda joins SA, Kenya on visa-free travel for Africans

Rwanda has announced that nationals of other African countries would get a visa-free travel to the East African country.

Rwanda is the most recent country on the continent to declare a policy like this, which seeks to boost free movement for people.



The announcement was made by President Paul Kagame at the 23rd Global Summit of the World Travel and Tourism Council.



Despite Africa's reliance on foreign tourists which is manifested by 60% of its tourist being foreigners, Paul Kagame, at the event, pitched Africa's potential as “a unified tourism destination”.



“Any African, can get on a plane to Rwanda whenever they wish and they will not pay a thing to enter our country."



“We should not lose sight of our own continental market. Africans are the future of global tourism as our middle class continues to grow at a fast pace in the decades to come," he added.

Meanwhile, beginning in November 2023, Ghanaians are allowed to travel visa-free to South Africa. This agreement will allow citizens from either country to visit the other without the need for a visa, provided the stay does not exceed 90 days.



Also, Kenya announced plans to permit the free movement of Africans into the country.



Rwanda will be the fourth African nation to lift travel restrictions for its citizens once they are put into effect. The Gambia, Benin, and Seychelles are further nations that have exempted citizens of Africa from needing a visa.



The African Union introduced the African passport in 2016, promising to "unleash the potential of the continent" in a manner comparable to that of the European Union.



The African Passport and free movement of people is "aimed at removing restrictions on Africans' ability to travel, work and live within their own continent," according to the AU's website.

However, up until now, the travel document has only been granted to diplomats and AU officials.



