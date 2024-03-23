SDD-Ghana advocates for decent jobs for young people

Minister for Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam

SDD-Ghana, an advocacy and policy-oriented Civil Society Organisation has called on the Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam to focus on providing the youth of Ghana with decent jobs.

They are of the view that it will be imperative if the Finance Minister makes this a major priority, considering the growing number of young Ghanaians and the available sustainable job opportunities.



“SDD urges you to place issues of decent jobs for young people at the forefront of policy. The growing number of young people is both an invitation to reflect on the possible risks and consequences, and a call to take bold, focused and resilient actions to create decent and sustainable jobs.”



SDD-Ghana made this known in a congratulatory letter to the Finance Minister on his appointment.



Apart from jobs, SDD-Ghana used the opportunity to remind the Finance Minister of the recent climate changes and the need for actions to be taken.



Bring your passion and expertise to bear on issues relating to Social Inclusion, Decent Jobs for Young People and Climate Justice



SDD-Ghana wishes to congratulate you on your appointment to the high office of Minister of Finance for the Republic of Ghana. SDD views this appointment as veritable confirmation of your expertise, skill, and competence; attributes which have brought you a long way and will be essential in navigating the difficult economic challenges confronting the Country. As a friend of SDD, we take note of your support and presence at our maiden STEM Convening and our Next Einstein’s project, which was ultimately a great success. Your words at that event reflected your passion for youth development, and we are confident that, like us, you know that the Ghanaian Industrial Revolution will be powered by STEM and similar initiatives.

SDD believes this appointment will spur you on to accelerate work towards an inclusive society by ensuring that resource allocation and programming decisions deliver broad-based prosperity to all sections of society. SDD urges you to place issues of decent jobs for young people at the forefront of policy. The growing number of young people is both an invitation to reflect on the possible risks and consequences, and a call to take bold, focused and resilient actions to create decent and sustainable jobs. In addition, many ecological areas in Ghana, particularly the Northern Savannah are experiencing significant climate change realities, with the real likelihood that vulnerability to climate shocks could worsen in the coming years. SDD therefore uses this occasion to call on you to work with your cabinet colleagues to prioritise climate justice as one of the most sustainable ways to enhancing well-being. SDD believes in your capabilities and commitment to tackling actions that will engender broad-based growth in a manner that does not compromise the country’s balance sheet. In this regard, we are hopeful you will give true meaning to the provisions and requirements of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2018 (Act 982) by maintaining fiscal discipline at all times.



SDD wishes you the very best in this important role. Congratulations



Signed.



Dr. Sadat Salifu



Chairman, Board of Trustees