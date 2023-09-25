SIGA, CEOs from Specified Entities embark on study tour in China to enhance performance

The delegation met with some key leaders in China economy

Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority, Ambassador Edward Boateng has led a 30-member delegation to Beijing, China on a 6-day study tour with the aim to enhance the performance of Specified Entities (SEs) and their contribution to Ghana's GDP, aligning with government’s vision.

A statement issued by the Authority said the team includes members of the Board of SIGA, staff from the Ministry of Public Enterprises (MPE) and CEOs and staff from selected Specified Entities.



The study tour is said to have commenced with a visit to the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC) and China Telecom Corporation Limited.



Deputy Secretary General of SASAC, Li Bing highlighted its 20-year history, overseeing 56,000 subsidiaries with total assets of 84 trillion RNB. He also shared its principles including clearworld-class enterprises.



SIGA Director General on his part lauded SASAC for its achievements and contributions to China’s growth while highlighting on his outfits broader oversight role which includes Joint Venture Companies and Other State Entities and expressed his vision to make SIGA a world-class authority.



"The achievements of SASAC are highly commendable. We have embarked on this tour to exchange ideas and strategies in the management of State-Owned Enterprises. This partnership will be pivotal in deepening our understanding of the SOE sector and enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of state-owned enterprises in Ghana and China," Amb. Boateng remarked.

Ghana’s Ambassador to China Ambassador Hammond on his part applauded China's efforts to achieve the sustainable development goals while recognizing the importance of China's partnerships in Africa, particularly with Ghana.



Officials from SASAC delivered presentations on various topics, including SOE oversight, strategic planning, performance evaluation, green development, and debt risk prevention.



The delegation also met with China Telecom Corporation Limited, where TANG Ke, Vice President of China Telecom, provided an overview of the company's extensive services and innovative technologies.



China Telecom which is a global telecommunications operator, has a diverse portfolio encompassing cloud computing, payment services, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, satellite technology, and digital services.



Ambassador Boateng also commended the China Telecom for their innovative solutions and encouraged them to explore opportunities in the West African market, with a particular focus on Ghana.

He further extended a warm invitation for them to visit Ghana, emphasizing the pivotal role of digitalisation in transforming agricultural practices.



The delegation's itinerary includes visits to selected State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) in Beijing and Shanghai.



Representatives from various Ghanaian entities also participating in this informative tour include the Minerals Commission, Bui Power, Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Co. Ltd (BOST), Ghana Libya and Arab Holding Co. Ltd., Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA), Ghana Grid Co. Ltd (GRIDCO), Ghana National Gas Company, Ghana Shippers Authority, Ghana National Petroleum Authority (GNPC), National Lottery Authority (NLA), Precious Minerals Marketing Co. Ltd., and Ghana Railway Development Authority.