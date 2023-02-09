SIGA buses CEOs and Board chairs to Annual Stakeholder Conference

Ambassador Edward Boateng, Director General of SIGA interacting with others during the journey

The CEOs and Board Chairs of Specified Entities are currently convening at Kwahu-Nkwatia in the Eastern Region for the 2023 Annual Stakeholder Engagement.

Enroute their destination, leaders of Specified Entities were pictured seated in STC buses which conveyed them from Accra.



These leaders seem to be making a deliberate attempt to reduce government spending with this action.



Co-ordinated by the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) led by Mr Edward Boateng, the Annual Stakeholder Engagement will bring together Board Chairs, CEOs of Specified Entities, and other relevant stakeholders in accordance with Section 30 of the SIGA Act 2019 (Act 990).

Themed: “A Time to Reflect and Rebuild”, the 2-day conference and stakeholder engagement will see participants discuss strategic initiatives aimed at transforming the Specified Entities into high-performing organizations and ensuring they meet the President’s vision of contributing 30% to Ghana’s GDP.



Other industry captains and leaders of private sector organizations have been billed to participate in the sessions in an effort to promote collaboration and build WIN–WIN partnerships between the public and private sectors for a sustainable Ghana.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be present as the Guest of honour and is set to deliver the keynote address on “Jumpstarting the Economy” on the second day of the forum.