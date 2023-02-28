0
SIM cards not fully registered to be disconnected from March 10 - NCA

Sim Cards The NCA has entreated subscribers who have commenced registration to conclude with stage 2

Tue, 28 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has entreated persons yet to conclude the final stage of their SIM registration to do so or risk disconnection effective Friday, March 10, 2023.

The NCA in a statement issued on Monday, February 27, 2023, said the disconnection will be in line with a directive issued by the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu Ekuful on November 30, 2022.

According to the NCA, there have since been additional subscribers who have completed stage one of the registration process but are yet to conclude with the final stage.

