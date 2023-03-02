SIM re-registration: MTN reactivates 1.5 million disconnected cards

The cards were reconnected on February 12, 2023

MTN Ghana has fully reactivated 1,504,366 of the 5,422,828 SIM cards disconnected from 1 December 2022, for failing to complete Stage 2 of the re-registration process.

The cards were reconnected on 12 February 2023.



MTN says it remains committed to the national SIM re-registration exercise to build an accurate customer database to help promote a safer digital ecosystem in the country.



Thus, it will continue to deploy resources and work with the regulator to accelerate SIM re-registration for all subscribers.



On 17 November 2022, the NCA, in a meeting with telecom operators, directed that all SIM cards that had completed Stage 1 but had not completed Stage 2 (biometric capture) and were, therefore, not fully registered with the ‘Ghana Card’ be disconnected from December 1, 2022.



To this end, MTN Ghana fully complied with the directive and disconnected 5,422,828 subscribers effective December 1, 2022.

GRA tax issues



MTN also announced that the Ghana Revenue Authority on February 3, 2023, withdrew the tax liability assessment including related penalties and interest charges.



This followed earlier investor releases via the Ghana Stock Exchange that MTN owed the state GH¢8.20 billion including penalties and interest charges.



MTN Ghana, therefore, assured its shareholders and other stakeholders that it is a responsible business with absolute commitment to transparency, good corporate governance and compliance.



It thanked all stakeholders for their support throughout the engagements and expressed gratitude to the GRA for its collaboration to arrive at this "amicable and mutually satisfactory withdrawal of the assessment".