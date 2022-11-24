1
Menu
Business

SIM re-registration: NCA wins court case

Court Rules File photo

Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Accra High Court has dismissed an application by nine people challenging the legality of the registration of SIM cards with the Ghana card as the source document.

The applicants invoked the supervisory jurisdiction of the High Court seeking the court to quash the decision by the Minister of Communications to make the Ghana Card the only registration document.

The applicants also wanted the court to quash a directive by the Ministry for everyone to register within a certain period or risk their SIM cards being blocked.

However, in a judgment, the court, presided over by Justice Charles Ekow Baiden, held that the applicants failed to prove that the National Communications Authority acted arbitrarily or in excess of its powers.

As part of the ruling, the court held that:

1. The NCA has the full legal mandate to conduct the SIM registration exercise

2. That the NCA has not exceeded its powers or breached the natural justice principle as there have been sufficient extensions of the deadlines for the registration exercise.

3. The National Identity Register, 2021. Regulation 7 of L.I.2111 gives the NCA power to limit the National Identity document for the purpose of SIM registration to the Ghana card only.

4. Dictates of national security and the need to prevent crime make it imperative that the NCA undertakes the SIM registration exercise

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: