SIM re-registration: Over 18 million SIM Cards fully registered

As part of the ongoing SIM Card re-registration exercise across the country, over 18 million cards have been fully registered.

This is according to data released by the Ministry of Communications on Sunday, October 17 which indicated that the exact figure of total registered SIM Card stands at 18,930,664.



“18,930,664 SIM Cards have been fully registered (Completed both Stages 1 and 2) – representing 44.28% of the total SIM cards issued. This equates to 69.64% of all Stage 1 registrations,” the ministry said in a statement.



It however pointed out that 28,959,006 SIM Cards have so far been linked to their respective Ghana Cards, representing 67.28 percent of the 42,749,662 total SIM cards issued nationally.



The Communications Ministry also noted that “almost 10 million people who have linked their SIM Cards to their Ghana Cards in the first phase of the registration are yet to complete the second phase of the exercise.”



“There is no excuse for this since these individuals have their Ghana Cards, have started the process and had ample opportunity to fully register their SIM Cards, including through the use of the self-registration app which is the first of its kind in the world,” it noted.



Meanwhile, persons who have linked their Ghana Cards to their SIM Cards but have not proceeded to fully reregister their SIM will lose data and voice services by October 31 if they fail to complete the process.

Government said persons who have not begun the process at all will have their unregistered SIM cards ‘progressively’ blocked as well.



