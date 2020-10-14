SMP regulation: NCA to commence issuance of guidelines for telcos

National Communications Authority

The National Communications Authority (NCA) will soon issue guidelines for telecommunications companies in a bid to promote balance in the market share of their operations, the B&FT has gathered.

The development comes after the Scancom Plc. [MTN Ghana] yesterday, October 13, 2020, announced its decision to withdraw an application filed at the Supreme Court to review a judgement declaring the company as a Significant Market Power (SMP).



According to the B&FT, telecos operating in the country would also be granted some incentives to enable them attain an appreciable level to impact their bottom line on the market.

“The B&FT has gathered that the regulator has already engaged Glo, Vodafone and AirtelTigo on the matter and was awaiting the judgement of the court to determine the way forward with MTN. But with that out of the way, talks with MTN to aid the finalisation of the guideline will commence soon,” the paper said.



Meanwhile, telecommunications company, MTN Ghana was in court against the NCA last month September over a decision which sought to limit the service provider’s market dominance in the country.