SOL Cement reportedly closed down over alleged tax evasion?

Sol Cement Factory Some officials of the company have reportedly been arrested to assist in investigations

Sat, 8 Jul 2023 Source: ghanaguardian.com

SOL Cement Company Limited has reportedly been closed down.

The shut down is said to have occurred [yesterday] Thursday, July 6, 2023, when a taskforce from the National Security visited their site in Tema as part of an enforcement exercise to clamp down on defaulting taxpayers.

It is alleged that the company owned by some Chinese has evaded taxes.

According to the report, some managers of the company were arrested and their phones contaminated.

The report says the managers who were arrested are assisting with investigations while steps are being taken to assess the company's total tax liability.

