SSNIT debunks claims of malfeasance over workers contributions worth GH¢2.8 billion

Director-General of SSNIT, Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has refuted a report carried in the Tuesday, March 30, 2021, edition of the Finder newspaper which alleged mismanagement and malfeasance on the part of management which has resulted in the loss of some GH¢2.8 billion of workers contributions.

In a rejoinder to the publication copied to GhanaWeb, SSNIT states that the report which cites the Auditor-General’s Report as its source failed to present the Trust’s responses captured in the Auditor-General’s report to the issues raised.



“That though the audit ended 31st December, 2019, the major issues raised predates the present administration with some going as far back as 2009,” the rejoinder stated.



SSNIT in its rejoinder has addressed the several issues raised by the Auditor-General in its report and attached to its reaction details of the loans and bonds issued by SSNIT as captured in the report and stated that none of the issues raised in the Auditor-General’s Report regarding loans and bonds relate to the current Director-General, Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang and the immediate past Board Chairman, Dr. Kwame Addo-Kufuor.

Read the full rejoinder by SSNIT below:



