SSNIT holds annual thanksgiving service

The Thanksgiving Service was organised under the auspices of the SSNIT Christian Fellowship

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has moved from the physical to the spiritual realm as it attributed its appreciable achievement in 2020 to God.

The Trust under the auspices of the SSNIT Christian Fellowship has therefore organised a thanksgiving service on the theme: “Give thanks unto the Lord; for He is good”, (Nahum 1:7), to appreciate God for His kindness and mercies throughout last year.



The virtual congregation service, was attended by SSNIT workers throughout the country, Management and Board of Directors and key partners, a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency at Tema at weekend stated.



Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang, SSNIT Director-General in a short exhortation focusing on Job 13:15 - “triumph in the midst of adversity,” noted that it is imperative to have hope during these challenging times and believe in God.



He said from ancient days, through the middle ages to the modern era, the Lord had always intervened and showed the way to His people to overcome adversities.



“In the midst of untold adversity, when Job had lost everything, he arose, tore his robes, shaved his head, fell to the ground and said, blessed be the name of the Lord. He maintained his faith and his belief”.

Dr Ofori-Tenkorang who is a Reverend Minister explained that; “The Lord did not only restore Job’s fortunes, he restored it in abundance. So, in times of adversity, we should give thanks, praise God and glorify his name”.



Since March 2020, various global activities have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which many have described as an adversarial event.



Rev. Eric Fordwuo, Associate Minister of All Nations Christian Centre in Accra, entreated staff and Management of the Trust to be thankful and appreciate God, regardless of any situation that may arise.



Mr Michael Abeeku Adjei, President of the SSNIT Christian Fellowship, noted that the act of thanksgiving grows the faith of Christians.



“We do believe that whatever happens has an element of spirituality. There is an unseen hand that controls whatever happens. As an institution, it is important to thank God and appreciate Him in whatever we do,” he said.